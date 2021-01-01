Motorola One Vision vs Moto G7
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Motorola One Vision (with Exynos 9 Octa 9609) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola One Vision
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9609
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.24 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2270 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|81.65%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1527:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.92 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
One Vision +28%
1603
1250
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
One Vision +14%
5319
4669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
One Vision +34%
143267
107174
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
190077
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Android One
|Stock Android
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 15 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:59 hr
Moto G7 +9%
10:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
One Vision +4%
9:44 hr
9:05 hr
Talk (3G)
18:30 hr
Moto G7 +37%
25:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|21 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.376 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola One Vision is definitely a better buy.
