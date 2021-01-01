Home > Smartphone comparison > One Vision vs Moto G7 Play – which one to choose?

Motorola One Vision vs Moto G7 Play

VS
Motorola One Vision
Motorola Moto G7 Play

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Motorola One Vision (with Exynos 9 Octa 9609) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G7 Play, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola One Vision
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (190K versus 104K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 47% higher pixel density (432 vs 294 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9609
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7 Play
  • Shows 54% longer battery life (103 vs 67 hours)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (543 against 485 nits)
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
One Vision
vs
Moto G7 Play

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 720 x 1512 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19:9
PPI 432 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 77.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 95.7%
PWM Not detected 100 Hz
Response time 25 ms 30 ms
Contrast 1527:1 1295:1
Max. Brightness
One Vision
485 nits
Moto G7 Play +12%
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
One Vision +6%
82.5%
Moto G7 Play
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Motorola One Vision and Motorola Moto G7 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
One Vision
1603
Moto G7 Play +153%
4050
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
One Vision +337%
5319
Moto G7 Play
1216
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
One Vision +48%
143267
Moto G7 Play
96662
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
One Vision +83%
190077
Moto G7 Play
104046
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Stock Android
OS size 18 GB 13.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
One Vision
9:59 hr
Moto G7 Play +58%
15:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
One Vision
9:44 hr
Moto G7 Play +70%
16:01 hr
Talk (3G)
One Vision
18:30 hr
Moto G7 Play +49%
27:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 21 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
One Vision +8%
87.6 dB
Moto G7 Play
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2019 February 2019
Release date May 2019 February 2019
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.836 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.854 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola One Vision is definitely a better buy.

