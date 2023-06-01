Home > Smartphone comparison > Razr Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola Razr Plus vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

78 out of 100
Motorola Razr Plus
VS
65 out of 100
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Motorola Razr Plus
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 637K)
  • Comes with 754 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3046 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1060 against 799 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 18W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (30:23 vs 26:34 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 413 PPI)

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Razr Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Razr Plus
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 22:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.4%
PWM 103 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 1 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Razr Plus +33%
1060 nits
iPhone 11 Pro
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 170.83 mm (6.73 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 73.95 mm (2.91 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.99 mm (0.28 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188.5 g (6.65 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Razr Plus +4%
85.1%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Razr Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Razr Plus
1278
iPhone 11 Pro +4%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Razr Plus +14%
3647
iPhone 11 Pro
3209
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Razr Plus +67%
1061235
iPhone 11 Pro
637297
CPU 333083 166308
GPU 310099 261899
Memory 208685 90125
UX 200258 116080
Total score 1061235 637297
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Razr Plus +7%
7948
iPhone 11 Pro
7456
Max surface temperature 52.5 °C 44.2 °C
Stability 46% 75%
Graphics test 47 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 7948 7456
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM My UX -
OS size 36 GB -

Battery

Capacity 3800 mAh 3046 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 10:19 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 12:57 hr
Gaming 04:24 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 84 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Razr Plus
26:34 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +14%
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 108° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Razr Plus
79.7 dB
iPhone 11 Pro +7%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2023 September 2019
Release date June 2023 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Razr Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Razr Plus or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
2. Motorola Razr Plus or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. Motorola Razr Plus or Motorola Razr
4. Motorola Razr Plus or Apple iPhone 13
5. Motorola Razr Plus or Sony Xperia 1 V
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Apple iPhone 13
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Apple iPhone SE (2022)
10. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский