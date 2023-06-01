Motorola Razr Plus vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 636K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1060 against 794 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 18W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Shows 39% longer battery life (36:48 vs 26:34 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 413 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
75
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|413 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|-
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|99.6%
|PWM
|103 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|188.5 g (6.65 oz)
|226 g (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1278
1324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Razr Plus +6%
3647
3454
|CPU
|333083
|152251
|GPU
|310099
|259958
|Memory
|208685
|105767
|UX
|200258
|117748
|Total score
|1061235
|636080
|Max surface temperature
|52.5 °C
|44.9 °C
|Stability
|46%
|79%
|Graphics test
|47 FPS
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|7948
|7459
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|My UX
|-
|OS size
|36 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|1:57 hr
|Web browsing
|08:57 hr
|11:56 hr
|Watching video
|12:44 hr
|16:42 hr
|Gaming
|04:24 hr
|07:08 hr
|Standby
|84 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|108°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2023
|September 2019
|Release date
|June 2023
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Razr Plus is definitely a better buy.
