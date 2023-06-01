Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.