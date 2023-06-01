Home > Smartphone comparison > Razr Plus vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

78 out of 100
Motorola Razr Plus
VS
71 out of 100
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Motorola Razr Plus
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 985 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 2815 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 733K)
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (1060 against 807 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 18W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (29:49 vs 26:34 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 413 PPI)
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1625 and 1278 points

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Razr Plus and Apple iPhone 12 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Razr Plus
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 22:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection - Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.6%
PWM 103 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Razr Plus +31%
1060 nits
iPhone 12 Pro
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 170.83 mm (6.73 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.95 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.99 mm (0.28 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188.5 g (6.65 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Razr Plus
85.1%
iPhone 12 Pro +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Razr Plus and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~998 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Razr Plus
1278
iPhone 12 Pro +27%
1625
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Razr Plus
3647
iPhone 12 Pro +11%
4057
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Razr Plus +45%
1061235
iPhone 12 Pro
733155
CPU 333083 201506
GPU 310099 276492
Memory 208685 119935
UX 200258 129653
Total score 1061235 733155
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Razr Plus +7%
7948
iPhone 12 Pro
7429
Max surface temperature 52.5 °C 38.1 °C
Stability 46% 76%
Graphics test 47 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 7948 7429
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM My UX -
OS size 36 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 3800 mAh 2815 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 09:54 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 12:40 hr
Gaming 04:24 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 84 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Razr Plus
26:34 hr
iPhone 12 Pro +12%
29:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 108° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Razr Plus
79.7 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +16%
92.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2023 October 2020
Release date June 2023 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Razr Plus is definitely a better buy.

