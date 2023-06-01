Motorola Razr Plus vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 58 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 510K)
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 858 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 2942 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (1060 against 645 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 4-years and 10-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 27% higher pixel density (413 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Shows 24% longer battery life (33:02 vs 26:34 hours)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
Review
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|413 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|-
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|100%
|PWM
|103 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|1 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188.5 g (6.65 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|333083
|142806
|GPU
|310099
|178961
|Memory
|208685
|79246
|UX
|200258
|104785
|Total score
|1061235
|510657
|Max surface temperature
|52.5 °C
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|46%
|69%
|Graphics test
|47 FPS
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|7948
|5215
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|My UX
|-
|OS size
|36 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|08:57 hr
|11:16 hr
|Watching video
|12:44 hr
|12:45 hr
|Gaming
|04:24 hr
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|84 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|108°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2023
|September 2018
|Release date
|June 2023
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Razr Plus is definitely a better buy.
