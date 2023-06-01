Home > Smartphone comparison > Razr Plus vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Motorola Razr Plus vs Apple iPhone XR

78 out of 100
Motorola Razr Plus
VS
56 out of 100
Apple iPhone XR
Motorola Razr Plus
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 58 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 510K)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 858 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (1060 against 645 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 4-years and 10-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 27% higher pixel density (413 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (33:02 vs 26:34 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Razr Plus and Apple iPhone XR crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Razr Plus
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 22:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 100%
PWM 103 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Razr Plus +64%
1060 nits
iPhone XR
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 170.83 mm (6.73 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.95 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.99 mm (0.28 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188.5 g (6.65 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Razr Plus +8%
85.1%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Razr Plus and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Razr Plus +14%
1278
iPhone XR
1123
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Razr Plus +64%
3647
iPhone XR
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Razr Plus +108%
1061235
iPhone XR
510657
CPU 333083 142806
GPU 310099 178961
Memory 208685 79246
UX 200258 104785
Total score 1061235 510657
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Razr Plus +52%
7948
iPhone XR
5215
Max surface temperature 52.5 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 46% 69%
Graphics test 47 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 7948 5215
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM My UX -
OS size 36 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 3800 mAh 2942 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 04:24 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 84 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Razr Plus
26:34 hr
iPhone XR +24%
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 108° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Razr Plus
79.7 dB
iPhone XR +10%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2023 September 2018
Release date June 2023 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Razr Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Apple iPhone XR
2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max or Apple iPhone XR
3. Apple iPhone 13 or Apple iPhone XR
4. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or Apple iPhone XR
5. Apple iPhone 13 mini or Apple iPhone XR
6. Motorola Razr or Motorola Razr Plus
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro or Motorola Razr Plus
8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Motorola Razr Plus
9. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max or Motorola Razr Plus
10. Oppo Find N2 Flip or Motorola Razr Plus
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский