Motorola Razr Plus vs Motorola Razr
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Motorola Razr, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
- 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 562K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1288 and 836 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3800 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
76
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22:9
|22:9
|PPI
|413 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|-
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
|170.8 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|188.5 g (6.65 oz)
|188.6 g (6.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 644
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~1014 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Razr Plus +54%
1288
836
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Razr Plus +18%
3668
3104
|CPU
|333083
|-
|GPU
|310099
|-
|Memory
|208685
|-
|UX
|200258
|-
|Total score
|1061209
|562064
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|09:24 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:12 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:06 hr
|-
|Standby
|93 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|108°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Razr Plus. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Razr.
