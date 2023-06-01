Home > Smartphone comparison > Razr Plus vs Motorola Razr – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Motorola Razr, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 562K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1288 and 836 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3800 mAh

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Razr Plus and Motorola Razr crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Razr Plus
vs
Motorola Razr

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 22:9 22:9
PPI 413 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Razr Plus
1055 nits
Motorola Razr
n/a

Design and build

Height 170.83 mm (6.73 inches) 170.8 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 73.95 mm (2.91 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 6.99 mm (0.28 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188.5 g (6.65 oz) 188.6 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Razr Plus
85.1%
Motorola Razr
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Razr Plus and Motorola Razr in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 644
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Razr Plus +54%
1288
Motorola Razr
836
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Razr Plus +18%
3668
Motorola Razr
3104
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Razr Plus +89%
1061209
Motorola Razr
562064
CPU 333083 -
GPU 310099 -
Memory 208685 -
UX 200258 -
Total score 1061209 562064
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX

Battery

Capacity 3800 mAh 4200 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:27 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:24 hr -
Watching video 12:12 hr -
Gaming 04:06 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
Razr Plus
27:32 hr
Motorola Razr
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 108° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2023 June 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Razr Plus. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Razr.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
