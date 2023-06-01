Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Motorola Razr, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr

Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Motorola Razr Plus and Motorola Razr crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities