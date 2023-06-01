Motorola Razr vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Motorola Razr (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on June 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3200 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Fingerprint scanner
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 17.4 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (956K versus 562K)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 413 PPI)
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1862 and 836 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|413 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|-
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|170.8 mm (6.72 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188.6 g (6.65 oz)
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 644
|Apple A16 GPU
|FLOPS
|~1014 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
836
iPhone 14 Pro +123%
1862
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3104
iPhone 14 Pro +72%
5348
|CPU
|-
|248495
|GPU
|-
|393310
|Memory
|-
|162433
|UX
|-
|143811
|Total score
|562064
|956250
|Max surface temperature
|-
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9877
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|My UX
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
143
Video quality
149
Generic camera score
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|June 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Not included
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
