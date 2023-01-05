Home > Smartphone comparison > Motorola ThinkPhone vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola ThinkPhone vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

83 out of 100
Motorola ThinkPhone
VS
85 out of 100
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Motorola ThinkPhone
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola ThinkPhone (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola ThinkPhone
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1073K versus 948K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (1792 against 1075 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 399 PPI)
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1877 and 1289 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola ThinkPhone and Apple iPhone 14 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Motorola ThinkPhone
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Motorola ThinkPhone
1075 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +67%
1792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.76 mm (6.25 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 74.38 mm (2.93 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.26 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola ThinkPhone and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3190 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A16 GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Motorola ThinkPhone +13%
1073759
iPhone 14 Pro
948395
CPU 233919 248495
GPU 473423 393310
Memory 179310 162433
UX 183568 143811
Total score 1073759 948395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 41.2 °C
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Graphics score - 9874
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM My UX -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 68 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:10 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 16:50 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:15 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 140 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Motorola ThinkPhone +6%
38:11 hr
iPhone 14 Pro
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 September 2022
Release date January 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Motorola ThinkPhone.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
