Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola ThinkPhone (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.