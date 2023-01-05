Motorola ThinkPhone vs Edge 30 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola ThinkPhone (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola ThinkPhone
- Shows 16% longer battery life (38:11 vs 32:57 hours)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1250 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|96.1%
|PWM
|-
|720 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.76 mm (6.25 inches)
|161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74.38 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.26 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|198.5 g (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
1277
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4288
4282
|CPU
|233919
|250683
|GPU
|473423
|483779
|Memory
|179310
|186120
|UX
|183568
|180959
|Total score
|1073759
|1102077
|Max surface temperature
|-
|36.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|75%
|Graphics test
|-
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5730
|Web score
|-
|13720
|Video editing
|-
|8148
|Photo editing
|-
|30885
|Data manipulation
|-
|12766
|Writing score
|-
|18485
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 9 (38th and 32nd place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|My UX
|-
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4610 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Yes (95% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:54 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|12:10 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|16:50 hr
|15:48 hr
|Gaming
|05:15 hr
|05:25 hr
|Standby
|140 hr
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|16384 x 12288
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4576 x 3296
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|PureCel
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola ThinkPhone. It has a better gaming, software, battery life, and design.
