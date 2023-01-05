Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola ThinkPhone (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.