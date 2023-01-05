Home > Smartphone comparison > Motorola ThinkPhone vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola ThinkPhone (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola ThinkPhone
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (38:11 vs 32:57 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Motorola ThinkPhone and Edge 30 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Motorola ThinkPhone
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 720 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Motorola ThinkPhone +2%
1075 nits
Edge 30 Ultra
1053 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.76 mm (6.25 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.38 mm (2.93 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.26 mm (0.33 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola ThinkPhone and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Motorola ThinkPhone
1073759
Edge 30 Ultra +3%
1102077
CPU 233919 250683
GPU 473423 483779
Memory 179310 186120
UX 183568 180959
Total score 1073759 1102077
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 36.2 °C
Stability - 75%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5730
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 13720
Video editing - 8148
Photo editing - 30885
Data manipulation - 12766
Writing score - 18485
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM My UX -
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 68 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:10 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 16:50 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 05:15 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 140 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Motorola ThinkPhone +16%
38:11 hr
Edge 30 Ultra
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution - 16384 x 12288
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution - 4576 x 3296
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS PureCel
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 September 2022
Release date January 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola ThinkPhone. It has a better gaming, software, battery life, and design.

