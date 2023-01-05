Home > Smartphone comparison > Motorola ThinkPhone vs Edge 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola ThinkPhone vs Edge 40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola ThinkPhone (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola ThinkPhone
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1274K versus 1073K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1497 and 1289 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola ThinkPhone and Edge 40 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Motorola ThinkPhone +2%
1075 nits
Edge 40 Pro
1058 nits

Design and build

Height 158.76 mm (6.25 inches) 161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.38 mm (2.93 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.26 mm (0.33 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola ThinkPhone and Motorola Edge 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Motorola ThinkPhone
1073759
Edge 40 Pro +19%
1274521
CPU 233919 -
GPU 473423 -
Memory 179310 -
UX 183568 -
Total score 1073759 1274521
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 77 FPS
Graphics score - 12902
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (38th and 13th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 68 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (83% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:10 hr 12:15 hr
Watching video 16:50 hr 20:50 hr
Gaming 05:15 hr 04:42 hr
Standby 140 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Motorola ThinkPhone
38:11 hr
Edge 40 Pro +2%
38:53 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (49th and 41st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution - 4576 x 3296
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 April 2023
Release date January 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. It has a better performance and gaming.

