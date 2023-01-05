Motorola ThinkPhone vs Edge 40 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola ThinkPhone (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on January 5, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola ThinkPhone
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1274K versus 1073K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1497 and 1289 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|158.76 mm (6.25 inches)
|161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74.38 mm (2.93 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.26 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Edge 40 Pro +16%
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4288
Edge 40 Pro +14%
4896
|CPU
|233919
|-
|GPU
|473423
|-
|Memory
|179310
|-
|UX
|183568
|-
|Total score
|1073759
|1274521
|Stability
|-
|66%
|Graphics test
|-
|77 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|12902
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (38th and 13th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Yes (83% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:54 hr
|0:23 hr
|Web browsing
|12:10 hr
|12:15 hr
|Watching video
|16:50 hr
|20:50 hr
|Gaming
|05:15 hr
|04:42 hr
|Standby
|140 hr
|124 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (49th and 41st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4576 x 3296
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|April 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. It has a better performance and gaming.
