Nokia 1.3 vs Huawei Y5 (2017)

Nokia 1.3
Huawei Y5 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Nokia 1.3 (with Qualcomm 215) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.82% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2017)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 1.3
vs
Y5 (2017)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 66.78%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 40.5 ms -
Contrast 1382:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 1.3
404 nits
Y5 (2017)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Yellow White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 1.3 +16%
77.6%
Y5 (2017)
66.78%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 1.3 and Huawei Y5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm 215 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1300 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores - 4 (4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 28 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock - 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 733 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Nokia 1.3 +14%
610
Y5 (2017)
536
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 1.3 +4%
1538
Y5 (2017)
1483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 1.3
55144
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 6.0
ROM - EMUI 4.1
OS size 6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 April 2017
Release date April 2020 May 2017
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 100 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 1.3 is definitely a better buy.

