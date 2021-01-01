Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 1.3 vs Y6 (2019) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Nokia 1.3 (with Qualcomm 215) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • Supports fast charging
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (73K versus 55K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (458 against 404 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 1.3
vs
Y6 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 77.6% 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% 96.3%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 40.5 ms 41.4 ms
Contrast 1382:1 1391:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 1.3
404 nits
Y6 (2019) +13%
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 1.3
77.6%
Y6 (2019) +2%
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 1.3 and Huawei Y6 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm 215 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 4 (4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock - 660 MHz
FLOPS - ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Nokia 1.3
610
Y6 (2019) +44%
876
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 1.3
1538
Y6 (2019) +56%
2393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 1.3
55144
Y6 (2019) +32%
73044

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM - EMUI 9
OS size 6 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB
Y6 (2019) +15%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2020 March 2019
Release date April 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 119 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y6 (2019). But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 1.3.

