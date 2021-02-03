Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 1.4 vs Nokia 1.3 – which one to choose?

Nokia 1.4 vs Nokia 1.3

Нокиа 1.4
VS
Нокиа 1.3
Nokia 1.4
Nokia 1.3

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia 1.4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 215) that was released on February 3, 2021, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.4
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 1.4
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.5 ms
Contrast - 1382:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 1.4
407 nits
Nokia 1.3 +1%
410 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 166.4 mm (6.55 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 1.4 +4%
80.4%
Nokia 1.3
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 1.4 and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1, 2, 3 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 1.4 +9%
60966
Nokia 1.3
55954

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 1.4
n/a
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2021 March 2020
Release date February 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 75 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia 1.4. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, and design.

