Nokia 1 Plus vs Huawei Y3 (2017)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia 1 Plus (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Y3 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737M and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Thinner bezels – 10.47% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 2500 vs 2200 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Weighs 44 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 720p
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|480 x 960 pixels
|480 x 854 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|197 ppi
|196 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.1%
|64.63%
Design and build
|Height
|145 mm (5.71 inches)
|145.1 mm (5.71 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|131 gramm (4.62 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Red
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|MediaTek MT6737M
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|640 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|-
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 32 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|Android Go
|EMUI 4.1 Mini
Battery
|Capacity
|2500 mAh
|2200 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|1600 x 1200
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|480p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2017
|Release date
|March 2019
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|~ 75 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 1 Plus is definitely a better buy.
