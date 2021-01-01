Home > Smartphone comparison > 1 Plus vs Y3 (2017) – which one to choose?

Nokia 1 Plus vs Huawei Y3 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia 1 Plus (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Y3 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737M and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.47% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 2500 vs 2200 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 720p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
1 Plus
vs
Y3 (2017)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 480 x 960 pixels 480 x 854 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 197 ppi 196 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.1% 64.63%
Max. Brightness
1 Plus
442 nits
Y3 (2017)
n/a

Design and build

Height 145 mm (5.71 inches) 145.1 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 131 gramm (4.62 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
1 Plus +16%
75.1%
Y3 (2017)
64.63%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 1 Plus and Huawei Y3 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 MediaTek MT6737M
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 570 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB -
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1 Plus
491
Y3 (2017) +9%
533
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1 Plus
1249
Y3 (2017) +20%
1498
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
1 Plus +47%
34933
Y3 (2017)
23760
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
1 Plus
49149
Y3 (2017)
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0
ROM Android Go EMUI 4.1 Mini

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 2200 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 2 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 1600 x 1200
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 480p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 May 2017
Release date March 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 75 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 1 Plus is definitely a better buy.

