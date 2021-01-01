Home > Smartphone comparison > 1 Plus vs Y5 (2017) – which one to choose?

Nokia 1 Plus vs Huawei Y5 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia 1 Plus (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • Thinner bezels – 8.32% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2017)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2500 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 49% higher pixel density (294 vs 197 PPI)

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
1 Plus
vs
Y5 (2017)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 480 x 960 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 197 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 75.1% 66.78%
Max. Brightness
1 Plus
450 nits
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Design and build

Height 145 mm (5.71 inches) 143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 131 gramm (4.62 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Red White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
1 Plus +12%
75.1%
Y5 (2017)
66.78%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 1 Plus and Huawei Y5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 570 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 733 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1 Plus
495
Y5 (2017) +8%
536
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1 Plus
1252
Y5 (2017) +18%
1483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
1 Plus
49044
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0
ROM Android Go EMUI 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 April 2017
Release date March 2019 May 2017
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 100 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 1 Plus is definitely a better buy.

