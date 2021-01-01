Home > Smartphone comparison > 1 Plus vs Y6 (2019) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia 1 Plus (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (73K versus 49K)
  • Supports fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 3020 vs 2500 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 43% higher pixel density (282 vs 197 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
1 Plus
vs
Y6 (2019)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 480 x 960 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 197 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 75.1% 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41.4 ms
Contrast - 1391:1
Max. Brightness
1 Plus
450 nits
Y6 (2019) +2%
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 145 mm (5.71 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 131 gramm (4.62 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
1 Plus
75.1%
Y6 (2019) +5%
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 1 Plus and Huawei Y6 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 570 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1 Plus
495
Y6 (2019) +77%
876
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1 Plus
1252
Y6 (2019) +91%
2393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
1 Plus
49044
Y6 (2019) +49%
73044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Android Go EMUI 9
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
1 Plus
n/a
Y6 (2019)
90.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 119 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y6 (2019) is definitely a better buy.

