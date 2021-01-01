Nokia 1 Plus vs Huawei Y6 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia 1 Plus (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
- Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (73K versus 49K)
- Supports fast charging
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 3020 vs 2500 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- 43% higher pixel density (282 vs 197 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|480 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|197 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|75.1%
|79.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.3%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|41.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1391:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|145 mm (5.71 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|131 gramm (4.62 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Android Go
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2500 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|~ 119 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y6 (2019) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1