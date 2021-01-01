Home > Smartphone comparison > 1 Plus vs Nokia 1.3 – which one to choose?

Nokia 1 Plus
Nokia 1 Plus
VS
Nokia 1.3
Nokia 1.3

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Nokia 1 Plus (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (450 against 404 nits)
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2500 mAh
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (55K versus 49K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (295 vs 197 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
1 Plus
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 480 x 960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 197 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 75.1% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.5 ms
Contrast - 1382:1
Max. Brightness
1 Plus +11%
450 nits
Nokia 1.3
404 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 145 mm (5.71 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 131 gramm (4.62 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Red Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
1 Plus
75.1%
Nokia 1.3 +3%
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 28 nanometers -
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 -
GPU clock 570 MHz -
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1 Plus
495
Nokia 1.3 +23%
610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1 Plus
1252
Nokia 1.3 +23%
1538
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
1 Plus
49044
Nokia 1.3 +12%
55144

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android Go -
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2048 x 1536
Aperture - f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 75 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 1.3 is definitely a better buy.

