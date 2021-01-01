Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 2.3 vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Nokia 2.3 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on December 5, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (79K versus 70K)
  • Weighs 37 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 2.3
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 271 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.7% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 7692 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 2239:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 2.3
482 nits
Honor 8S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 2.3 +3%
80.7%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 2.3 and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 2.3
535
Honor 8S +1%
539
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 2.3
70853
Honor 8S +12%
79484

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Android One EMUI 9.0
OS size 12.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 2.3
85 dB
Honor 8S
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 April 2019
Release date December 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 2.3. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8S.

