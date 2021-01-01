Nokia 2.3 vs Huawei Y5 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Nokia 2.3 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on December 5, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (587 against 482 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Weighs 37 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|80.7%
|78.1%
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|96.1%
|PWM
|7692 Hz
|1000 Hz
|Response time
|37.4 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|2239:1
|955:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Android One
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|12.4 GB
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.41 W/kg
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|0.86 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia 2.3. It has a better software and battery life.
