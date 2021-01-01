Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 2.3 vs Huawei Y5p – which one to choose?

Nokia 2.3 vs Huawei Y5p

Нокиа 2.3
Nokia 2.3
VS
Хуавей Y5p
Huawei Y5p

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Nokia 2.3 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on December 5, 2019, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 159 and 140 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (92K versus 70K)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 2.3
vs
Huawei Y5p

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 271 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.7% 73.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 97.4%
PWM 7692 Hz 66 Hz
Response time 37.4 ms 36 ms
Contrast 2239:1 3029:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 2.3
482 nits
Huawei Y5p +4%
500 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 2.3 +9%
80.7%
Huawei Y5p
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 2.3 and Huawei Y5p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 2.3 +14%
159
Huawei Y5p
140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 2.3
535
Huawei Y5p +52%
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 2.3
70853
Huawei Y5p +30%
92244

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One EMUI 10.1
OS size 12.4 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 2.3 +4%
85 dB
Huawei Y5p
81.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 May 2020
Release date December 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Nokia 2.3. But if the display, performance, and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5p.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Nokia 2.3
2. Huawei Honor 8S and Nokia 2.3
3. Samsung Galaxy A10s and Nokia 2.3
4. Oppo Realme C3 and Nokia 2.3
5. Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 2.3
6. Huawei Y6 (2019) and Huawei Y5p
7. Huawei Y6p and Huawei Y5p
8. Huawei Y5 (2019) and Huawei Y5p

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish