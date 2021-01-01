Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Nokia 2.3 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on December 5, 2019, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.