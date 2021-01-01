Nokia 2.3 vs Nokia 1.3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Nokia 2.3 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on December 5, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (70K versus 55K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (482 against 404 nits)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
- Weighs 28 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|80.7%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|94%
|PWM
|7692 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|37.4 ms
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|2239:1
|1382:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|-
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android One
|-
|OS size
|12.4 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|December 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.41 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 2.3 is definitely a better buy.
