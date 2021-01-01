Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 2.3 vs 1 Plus – which one to choose?

Nokia 2.3 vs 1 Plus

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Nokia 2.3 (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on December 5, 2019, against the Nokia 1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2500 mAh
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (70K versus 49K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 38% higher pixel density (271 vs 197 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 2.3
vs
1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 480 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 271 ppi 197 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.7% 75.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 7692 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 2239:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 2.3 +7%
482 nits
1 Plus
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 145 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 131 gramm (4.62 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 2.3 +7%
80.7%
1 Plus
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 650 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 2.3
159
1 Plus
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 2.3
535
1 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 2.3 +44%
70853
1 Plus
49044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android Go
OS size 12.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 2.3
85 dB
1 Plus
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 February 2019
Release date December 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 94 USD
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 2.3 is definitely a better buy.

