Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia 2.4 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.