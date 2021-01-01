Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 2.4 vs Nokia 1.4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia 2.4 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Nokia 1.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.4
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 60K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (452 against 407 nits)
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 159 and 101 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 2.4
vs
Nokia 1.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.6% 80.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 1712:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 2.4 +11%
452 nits
Nokia 1.4
407 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 166.4 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 2.4
80.6%
Nokia 1.4
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 1.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 215
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 -
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 1, 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 2.4 +57%
159
Nokia 1.4
101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 2.4 +42%
506
Nokia 1.4
356
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 2.4 +58%
96356
Nokia 1.4
60966

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Android One -
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:30 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 2.4
78.6 dB
Nokia 1.4
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2020 February 2021
Release date September 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 100 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia 2.4. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity.

