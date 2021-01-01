Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 2.4 vs Nokia 2.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia 2.4 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on September 22, 2020, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.4
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (95K versus 70K)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (482 against 442 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 2.4
vs
Nokia 2.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.6% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% 95.7%
PWM - 7692 Hz
Response time 35 ms 37.4 ms
Contrast 1712:1 2239:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 2.4
442 nits
Nokia 2.3 +9%
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 2.4
80.6%
Nokia 2.3
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 2.4
496
Nokia 2.3 +8%
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 2.4 +35%
95384
Nokia 2.3
70853

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 12 GB 12.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 2.4
78.4 dB
Nokia 2.3 +8%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2020 December 2019
Release date September 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) - 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 2.4. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 2.3.

