Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 3.1 Plus (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on October 11, 2018, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1 Plus
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 159 and 141 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
3.1 Plus
vs
Nokia 2.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 268 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 77.5% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 91.5% 95.7%
PWM 2427 Hz 7692 Hz
Response time 39 ms 37.4 ms
Contrast 3094:1 2239:1
Max. Brightness
3.1 Plus +6%
510 nits
Nokia 2.3
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
3.1 Plus
77.5%
Nokia 2.3 +4%
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
3.1 Plus
141
Nokia 2.3 +13%
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3.1 Plus +52%
812
Nokia 2.3
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
3.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 2.3
70853

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 9 GB 12.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3L5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
3.1 Plus
75.8 dB
Nokia 2.3 +12%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2018 December 2019
Release date November 2018 December 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.411 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.576 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 2.3. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

