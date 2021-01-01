Home > Smartphone comparison > 3.1 Plus vs Nokia 3.1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Nokia 3.1 Plus (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on October 11, 2018, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1 Plus
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 510 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 2990 mAh
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (510 against 426 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.77% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • 16% higher pixel density (310 vs 268 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 41.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
3.1 Plus
vs
Nokia 3.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 268 ppi 310 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 77.5% 69.73%
Display tests
RGB color space 91.5% 97.8%
PWM 2427 Hz Not detected
Response time 39 ms 32.2 ms
Contrast 3094:1 2108:1
Max. Brightness
3.1 Plus +20%
510 nits
Nokia 3.1
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
3.1 Plus +11%
77.5%
Nokia 3.1
69.73%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 3.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
3.1 Plus +92%
77073
Nokia 3.1
40127

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 9 GB 7.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 2990 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
3.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
3.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
3.1 Plus
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3L5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
3.1 Plus
75.8 dB
Nokia 3.1 +13%
85.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2018 May 2018
Release date November 2018 June 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.411 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.576 W/kg 1.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 3.1 Plus is definitely a better buy.

