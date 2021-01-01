Nokia 3.1 vs Huawei Honor 8A
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Nokia 3.1 (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 30, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 10% higher pixel density (310 vs 282 PPI)
- Weighs 11.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (538 against 426 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 9.79% more screen real estate
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 7-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|310 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.73%
|79.52%
|RGB color space
|97.8%
|98.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|2108:1
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6750
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T860 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|640 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Android One
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|7.8 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2990 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2018
|January 2019
|Release date
|June 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.64 W/kg
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.63 W/kg
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8A is definitely a better buy.
