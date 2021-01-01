Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 3.1 vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Nokia 3.1 (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 30, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 10% higher pixel density (310 vs 282 PPI)
  • Weighs 11.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (538 against 426 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.79% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 3.1
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 310 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.73% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 98.1%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.2 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 2108:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 3.1
426 nits
Honor 8A +26%
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 68.6 mm (2.7 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 3.1
69.73%
Honor 8A +14%
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 3.1 and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 700 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 640 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 3.1
n/a
Honor 8A
108424

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0
ROM Android One EMUI 9
OS size 7.8 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2990 mAh 3020 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 3.1
85.2 dB
Honor 8A +4%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2018 January 2019
Release date June 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.63 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8A is definitely a better buy.

