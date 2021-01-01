Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Nokia 3.1 (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 30, 2018, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.