Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Nokia 3.1 (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 30, 2018, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • 18% higher pixel density (310 vs 263 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 82.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Shows 177% longer battery life (155 vs 56 hours)
  • Comes with 3010 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2990 mAh
  • Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 13.37% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 3.1
vs
Moto G9 Power

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 310 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.73% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.2 ms -
Contrast 2108:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 3.1
426 nits
Moto G9 Power +21%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
Width 68.6 mm (2.7 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 3.1
69.73%
Moto G9 Power +19%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 3.1 and Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 28 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 700 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 640 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 10
ROM Android One -
OS size 7.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2990 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power - 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (34% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Moto G9 Power +54%
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Moto G9 Power +115%
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr
Moto G9 Power +529%
60:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 3.1
85.2 dB
Moto G9 Power
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2018 November 2020
Release date June 2018 December 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 206 USD
SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G9 Power is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

