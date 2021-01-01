Nokia 3.1 vs Motorola Moto G9 Power
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Nokia 3.1 (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 30, 2018, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
- 18% higher pixel density (310 vs 263 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
- Weighs 82.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
- Shows 177% longer battery life (155 vs 56 hours)
- Comes with 3010 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2990 mAh
- Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 13.37% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 20W fast charging
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|310 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.73%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|97.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2108:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
|Width
|68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6750
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|640 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178937
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android One
|-
|OS size
|7.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2990 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (34% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:11 hr
Moto G9 Power +54%
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:03 hr
Moto G9 Power +115%
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
9:58 hr
Moto G9 Power +529%
60:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2018
|November 2020
|Release date
|June 2018
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 206 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.64 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.63 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G9 Power is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1