Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Nokia 3.1 (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 30, 2018, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 14% higher pixel density (310 vs 271 PPI)
  • Weighs 44.7 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1010 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2990 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.97% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (482 against 426 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 3.1
vs
Nokia 2.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 310 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 69.73% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 95.7%
PWM Not detected 7692 Hz
Response time 32.2 ms 37.4 ms
Contrast 2108:1 2239:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 3.1
426 nits
Nokia 2.3 +13%
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 68.6 mm (2.7 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 3.1
69.73%
Nokia 2.3 +16%
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 700 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 640 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 3.1
n/a
Nokia 2.3
70853

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 7.8 GB 12.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2990 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 3.1 +1%
85.8 dB
Nokia 2.3
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2018 December 2019
Release date June 2018 December 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.63 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 2.3 is definitely a better buy.

