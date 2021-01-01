Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 4.2 vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.71-inch Nokia 4.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • 46% higher pixel density (432 vs 295 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (475 against 419 nits)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 4.2
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 295 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.6% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 92% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 1712:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 4.2
419 nits
P20 Lite +13%
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 71.3 mm (2.81 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Pink Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 4.2
76.6%
P20 Lite +5%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 4.2 and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1950 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 833 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 4.2 +3%
76472
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 4.2
93738
P20 Lite
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android One EMUI 9.0
OS size 9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 4.2
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 4.2
n/a
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 4.2
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 4.2 +4%
87.1 dB
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2018
Release date May 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

