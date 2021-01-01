Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 4.2 vs Huawei Y6p – which one to choose?

Nokia 4.2 vs Huawei Y6p

Нокиа 4.2
Nokia 4.2
VS
Хуавей Y6p
Huawei Y6p

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Nokia 4.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 135 points
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (538 against 422 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 4.2
vs
Huawei Y6p

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 76.6% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 92% 94.4%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 42 ms 25.4 ms
Contrast 1712:1 1444:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 4.2
422 nits
Huawei Y6p +27%
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 71.3 mm (2.81 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 4.2
76.6%
Huawei Y6p +6%
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 4.2 and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1950 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 833 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 4.2 +31%
177
Huawei Y6p
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 4.2 +71%
827
Huawei Y6p
483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 4.2 +3%
96540
Huawei Y6p
93824

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One EMUI 10.1
OS size 9 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 4.2 +5%
87 dB
Huawei Y6p
83.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 May 2020
Release date May 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y6p is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A40 or Nokia 4.2
2. Redmi 8 or Nokia 4.2
3. Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 4.2
4. Redmi Note 7 or Huawei Y6p
5. Galaxy A20 or Huawei Y6p
6. Redmi 8 or Huawei Y6p
7. Honor 10 Lite or Huawei Y6p
8. Huawei Y6s or Huawei Y6p

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish