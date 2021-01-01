Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 4.2 vs 1 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Nokia 4.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Nokia 1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (93K versus 49K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2500 mAh
  • 50% higher pixel density (295 vs 197 PPI)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 4.2
vs
1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5.71 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 480 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 197 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.6% 75.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 92% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 1712:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 4.2
419 nits
1 Plus +5%
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 145 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 71.3 mm (2.81 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 131 gramm (4.62 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Pink Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 4.2 +2%
76.6%
1 Plus
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1950 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 450 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 833 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 4.2
178
1 Plus
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 4.2
829
1 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 4.2 +119%
76472
1 Plus
34933
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 4.2 +91%
93738
1 Plus
49149
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android Go
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2500 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 4.2
87.1 dB
1 Plus
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date May 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 94 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 4.2 is definitely a better buy.

