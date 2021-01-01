Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 4.2 vs Nokia 2.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Nokia 4.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 4.2
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 70K)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 159 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (482 against 422 nits)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 4.2
vs
Nokia 2.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 76.6% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 92% 95.7%
PWM Not detected 7692 Hz
Response time 42 ms 37.4 ms
Contrast 1712:1 2239:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 4.2
422 nits
Nokia 2.3 +14%
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 71.3 mm (2.81 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Pink Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 4.2
76.6%
Nokia 2.3 +5%
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1950 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 833 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 4.2 +11%
177
Nokia 2.3
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 4.2 +55%
827
Nokia 2.3
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 4.2 +36%
96540
Nokia 2.3
70853

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 9 GB 12.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 4.2 +2%
87 dB
Nokia 2.3
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 December 2019
Release date May 2019 December 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 2.3. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 4.2.

