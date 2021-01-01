Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Nokia 4.2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.