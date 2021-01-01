Home > Smartphone comparison > 5.1 Plus vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Huawei Honor 8S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.86-inch Nokia 5.1 Plus (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on August 22, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (150K versus 79K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 294 and 159 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
5.1 Plus
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.86 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 287 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.6% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 56.2 ms -
Contrast 1425:1 -
Max. Brightness
5.1 Plus
495 nits
Honor 8S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.5 mm (5.89 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
5.1 Plus +2%
79.6%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.1 Plus and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 800 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
5.1 Plus +85%
294
Honor 8S
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5.1 Plus +166%
1432
Honor 8S
539
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
5.1 Plus +90%
150752
Honor 8S
79484

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Android One EMUI 9.0
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
5.1 Plus
85 dB
Honor 8S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2018 April 2019
Release date October 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) 0.778 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.885 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 5.1 Plus. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

