Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.86-inch Nokia 5.1 Plus (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on August 22, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P60
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • 51% higher pixel density (432 vs 287 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
5.1 Plus
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.86 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 287 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.6% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 56.2 ms -
Contrast 1425:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
5.1 Plus +4%
495 nits
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.5 mm (5.89 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
5.1 Plus
79.6%
P20 Lite +1%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.1 Plus and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 800 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
5.1 Plus
292
P20 Lite
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5.1 Plus
1435
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
5.1 Plus +61%
119741
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
5.1 Plus
149021
P20 Lite
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android One EMUI 9.0
OS size 10 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
5.1 Plus
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
5.1 Plus
n/a
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
5.1 Plus
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
5.1 Plus +2%
85.6 dB
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2018 March 2018
Release date October 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.778 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.885 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 5.1 Plus. But if the display, battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.

