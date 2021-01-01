Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Motorola Moto G9 Power
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.86-inch Nokia 5.1 Plus (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on August 22, 2018, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
- Weighs 61 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
- Comes with 2940 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3060 mAh
- Has a 0.94 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 20W fast charging
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 148K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.86 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|287 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.6%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|93.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|56.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1425:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
|172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P60
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~86 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
294
Moto G9 Power +7%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5.1 Plus +5%
1437
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148379
Moto G9 Power +21%
178937
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android One
|-
|OS size
|10 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3060 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (34% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
60:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|November 2020
|Release date
|October 2018
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 206 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.778 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.885 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G9 Power is definitely a better buy.
