Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Motorola Moto G9 Power

Нокиа 5.1 Плюс
Nokia 5.1 Plus
VS
Моторола Мото G Павер
Motorola Moto G9 Power

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.86-inch Nokia 5.1 Plus (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on August 22, 2018, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • Weighs 61 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Comes with 2940 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Has a 0.94 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 148K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
5.1 Plus
vs
Moto G9 Power

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.86 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 287 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.6% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 56.2 ms -
Contrast 1425:1 -
Max. Brightness
5.1 Plus
494 nits
Moto G9 Power +5%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.5 mm (5.89 inches) 172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
5.1 Plus
79.6%
Moto G9 Power +4%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.1 Plus and Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 800 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
5.1 Plus
294
Moto G9 Power +7%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5.1 Plus +5%
1437
Moto G9 Power
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
5.1 Plus
148379
Moto G9 Power +21%
178937

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Android One -
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (34% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
5.1 Plus
n/a
Moto G9 Power
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
5.1 Plus
n/a
Moto G9 Power
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
5.1 Plus
n/a
Moto G9 Power
60:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
5.1 Plus
84.6 dB
Moto G9 Power
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2018 November 2020
Release date October 2018 December 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 206 USD
SAR (head) 0.778 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.885 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G9 Power is definitely a better buy.

