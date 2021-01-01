Home > Smartphone comparison > 5.1 Plus vs 3.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.86-inch Nokia 5.1 Plus (with MediaTek Helio P60) that was released on August 22, 2018, against the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 294 and 141 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1 Plus
  • Comes with 440 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3060 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
5.1 Plus
vs
3.1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.86 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 287 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.6% 77.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% 91.5%
PWM Not detected 2427 Hz
Response time 56.2 ms 39 ms
Contrast 1425:1 3094:1
Max. Brightness
5.1 Plus
495 nits
3.1 Plus +3%
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.5 mm (5.89 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
5.1 Plus +3%
79.6%
3.1 Plus
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 3.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 800 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
5.1 Plus +109%
294
3.1 Plus
141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5.1 Plus +76%
1432
3.1 Plus
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
5.1 Plus
150752
3.1 Plus
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Android One
OS size 10 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3L5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
5.1 Plus +12%
85 dB
3.1 Plus
75.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2018 October 2018
Release date October 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.778 W/kg 0.411 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.885 W/kg 1.576 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.1 Plus is definitely a better buy.

