Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 173K)
  • 54% higher pixel density (412 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.3
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% 98.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 43 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast 1137:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.3 +6%
485 nits
Honor 20
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.3
82.3%
Honor 20 +2%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.3 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.3
316
Honor 20 +117%
685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.3
1404
Honor 20 +71%
2401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 5.3
173194
Honor 20 +118%
377550

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One Magic 3.1
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Honor 20
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.3
76.8 dB
Honor 20 +5%
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 May 2019
Release date May 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

