Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.