Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 5.3 vs Huawei Y6p – which one to choose?

Nokia 5.3 vs Huawei Y6p

Нокиа 5.3
Nokia 5.3
VS
Хуавей Y6p
Huawei Y6p

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 93K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 307 and 135 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (538 against 479 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.3
vs
Huawei Y6p

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.3% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% 94.4%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 43 ms 25.4 ms
Contrast 1137:1 1444:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.3
479 nits
Huawei Y6p +12%
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nokia 5.3 +1%
82.3%
Huawei Y6p
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.3 and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.3 +127%
307
Huawei Y6p
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.3 +187%
1386
Huawei Y6p
483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 5.3 +78%
166606
Huawei Y6p
93824

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Android One EMUI 10.1
OS size 16 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.3
75.2 dB
Huawei Y6p +11%
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 May 2020
Release date May 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 5.3. But if the display, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y6p.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia 5.3 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Nokia 5.3 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Nokia 5.3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Nokia 5.3 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
5. Nokia 5.3 vs Nokia 6.1
6. Huawei Y6p vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Y6p vs Samsung Galaxy A20
8. Huawei Y6p vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
9. Huawei Y6p vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
10. Huawei Y6p vs Huawei Y6s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish