Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia 5.3 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Nokia 5.3 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Нокиа 5.3
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Nokia 5.3
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (476 against 416 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 44% higher pixel density (387 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.3
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 84.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 43 ms 20.6 ms
Contrast 1137:1 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.3 +14%
476 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.3
82.3%
Note 10 Pro +3%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.3 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.3
309
Note 10 Pro +41%
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.3 +23%
1385
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia 5.3
139631
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 5.3
166478
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM Android One XOS 7.6
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.3
76.1 dB
Note 10 Pro +12%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 May 2021
Release date May 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia 5.3 and Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Nokia 5.3 and Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Nokia 5.3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Nokia 5.3 and Samsung Galaxy M21
5. Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 6.1
6. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
9. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
10. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Oppo Realme 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish