Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 21.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (183K versus 166K)
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 43 ms -
Contrast 1137:1 -
Max. Brightness
Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 206.5 gramm (7.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.3
82.3%
Moto G Power (2021) +2%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.3 and Motorola Moto G Power (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 5.3
166568
Moto G Power (2021) +10%
183221
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM Android One -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, TurboPower
Full charging time 2:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 January 2021
Release date May 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 231 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Power (2021). But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 5.3.

