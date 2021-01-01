Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.