Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 36 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (517 against 479 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia 5.3
vs
Moto G9 Power

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 43 ms -
Contrast 1137:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia 5.3
479 nits
Moto G9 Power +8%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia 5.3
82.3%
Moto G9 Power +1%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia 5.3 and Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia 5.3
306
Moto G9 Power +3%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia 5.3
1362
Moto G9 Power +1%
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia 5.3
166726
Moto G9 Power +7%
178937

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Android One -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (34% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Moto G9 Power
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Moto G9 Power
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Moto G9 Power
60:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia 5.3
75.8 dB
Moto G9 Power
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 November 2020
Release date May 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 206 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G9 Power is definitely a better buy.

