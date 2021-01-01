Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Nokia 1.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.