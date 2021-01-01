Nokia 5.3 vs Nokia 3.1
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
- Has a 1.35 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1010 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2990 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 12.57% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
- Fingerprint scanner
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (479 against 426 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
- 16% higher pixel density (310 vs 268 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
- Weighs 46.7 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.55 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|310 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.3%
|69.73%
|RGB color space
|94.4%
|97.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|43 ms
|32.2 ms
|Contrast
|1137:1
|2108:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|640 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|Android One
|Android One
|OS size
|16 GB
|7.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2990 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|May 2018
|Release date
|May 2020
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.64 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.3 is definitely a better buy.
