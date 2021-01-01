Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on March 19, 2020, against the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.